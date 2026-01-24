Odisha's Nabarangpur district is now officially Maoist-free—here's why that matters

Why should you care?

This is a pretty major milestone for Odisha. Nabarangpur hasn't seen major Maoist trouble since 2011, and now it joins Nuapada, which was declared free days earlier.

With just seven districts left to go, Odisha is getting closer to its goal of ending Left-Wing Extremism by 2026.

For young people especially, it's a sign that peace efforts are working—and that life in these areas might finally be changing for the better.