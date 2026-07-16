Off duty Howrah constable confronts alleged harasser on BT Road
India
An off-duty woman constable in Howrah, West Bengal, stood up for herself after being harassed on BT Road.
While riding her scooter in plainclothes, she was allegedly targeted with lewd gestures and comments by a man, but instead of letting it slide, she took action.
Akash Ghosh arrested after complaint
She grabbed the man by the collar and walked him nearly 400 meters through a busy street straight to Khardah Police Station.
Bystanders watched as she kept a firm hold on him; one shopkeeper even pointed out how determined she looked.
The man, identified as Akash Ghosh, a delivery agent, was arrested after the constable filed her complaint, sending a clear message that street harassment won't be tolerated.