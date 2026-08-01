Off Thiruvananthapuram coast, 2 boats capsize, 4 fishermen missing
India
Four fishermen are missing after two separate boats capsized off the Thiruvananthapuram coast.
In one case near Muthalappozhi estuary on Friday night, two out of four fishermen were rescued, while in another incident from Vizhinjam harbor, three out of five made it back safely.
The rest are still unaccounted for.
Coast Guard, Navy search missing fishermen
The Coast Guard and Navy are searching for the missing men, but rough seas are slowing things down.
Families have gathered at the local police station, worried and calling for quicker rescue action.
In a separate Friday morning mishap near Kollam, one fisherman's body was recovered while his son is still missing.