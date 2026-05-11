Officials believe Bandhavgarh's bathing tiger Pujari died after territorial fight India May 11, 2026

Pujari, a 10-year-old tiger loved by tourists for his quirky habit of bathing in waterholes, was found dead on Monday in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Forest officials believe he died after a territorial fight with another tiger, a reminder of how intense life can get for these big cats.