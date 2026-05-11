Officials believe Bandhavgarh's bathing tiger Pujari died after territorial fight
India
Pujari, a 10-year-old tiger loved by tourists for his quirky habit of bathing in waterholes, was found dead on Monday in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.
Forest officials believe he died after a territorial fight with another tiger, a reminder of how intense life can get for these big cats.
Pujari's body found with attack marks
Forest staff heard tigers fighting the night before and discovered Pujari's body with attack marks during their morning search.
Experts are now investigating per national guidelines.
With more tigers calling Bandhavgarh home, authorities are working to improve wildlife corridors so these animals have safer spaces to roam.