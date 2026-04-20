Officials find no Jashpur plane crash after Narayanpur smoke sighting
India
Rumors about a plane crash in Jashpur on Monday turned out to be false.
After some smoke was spotted near Narayanpur, police and officials rushed to the scene and checked everything, even using drones, but found no signs of any crash or explosion.
Collector Vyas, SSP Singh visit area
Senior officials like Collector Rohit Vyas and SSP Dr. Lal Umend Singh personally visited the area and talked to locals, who said they didn't hear anything unusual.