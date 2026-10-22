Officials: India's coal deliveries hit record 2.6 million tons daily

The number of power plants running dangerously low on coal (less than three days' worth) shot up from 60 to 96 over the past month, mainly because of patchy rains in mining areas and less hydropower: El Nino made things trickier too.

Demand for electricity has jumped by up to 50 gigawatts compared to last year, putting extra strain on coal-fired stations.

On a brighter note, Gujarat isn't facing any power or coal crunch right now, according to central officials, even if state leaders are keeping quiet about it.