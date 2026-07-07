Officials issue flood alert as Pune's Khadakwasla dam hits 62%

Pune residents urged, 4 dead

People living near the river are being urged to move vehicles, livestock, and essentials to safer spots and avoid entering the riverbed.

The heavy rains have also caused landslides and accidents across Pune; sadly, four people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured.

On a brighter note, all this rain means local dams are much fuller now, so those annoying water cuts in Pune will be reviewed next week.