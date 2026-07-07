Officials issue flood alert as Pune's Khadakwasla dam hits 62%
India
Heavy rain has pushed Pune's Khadakwasla Dam to 62% capacity, and it could reach 80% soon.
With the water rising quickly, officials have issued a flood alert for neighborhoods along the Mutha River, warning about possible water release from the dam.
Pune residents urged, 4 dead
People living near the river are being urged to move vehicles, livestock, and essentials to safer spots and avoid entering the riverbed.
The heavy rains have also caused landslides and accidents across Pune; sadly, four people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured.
On a brighter note, all this rain means local dams are much fuller now, so those annoying water cuts in Pune will be reviewed next week.