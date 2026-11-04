Officials stop Prakasam Barrage canal releases in central Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Murasu is set to bring intense rain and possible flooding to central Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain.
To help control the situation, officials have stopped releasing water from the Prakasam Barrage into nearby canals, aiming to prevent more flooding as inflows are being fed largely by the Keesara, Munneru and Budameru streams.
Prakasam gates opened releasing 71,000 cusecs
All 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage have been opened, letting out 71,000 cusecs of water into the Krishna River after water levels hit 12 feet this morning.
Rainfall has been extreme: Edlapadu in Palnadu district saw 269.45mm in just one day, with Chintalapadu and Ghantasala also getting soaked.
Authorities are urging everyone in affected areas to stay alert and follow safety updates.