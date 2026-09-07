MCD suspends 5 officials over Satya Niketan building collapse
What's the story
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that has claimed at least seven lives. The officials who have been suspended include Rakesh Kumar (Deputy Commissioner), Ranvir Singh (Superintending Engineer), Lalit Kumar Goel (Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone), Sunil Chauhan (Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone) and Ashish Kumar (Junior Engineer (Building).
Incident overview
Building collapse in Satya Niketan
The building collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon in a congested colony of Satya Niketan.
Officials have said that construction work in the basement of a boys' paying guest accommodation led to structural damage and ultimately the building's collapse.
The rescue operation, which is now in its second day, has so far rescued 12 people from the debris.
Rescue update
Rescue operations are ongoing
Rescue operations are ongoing at the site. Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said six of those rescued have been declared dead, while five others are hospitalized.
One body remains trapped under the debris as NDRF and Fire Service teams continue their efforts to extricate it.
Rescue teams are using canines in their search and have not yet confirmed how many people may still be trapped under the rubble.
Emergency protocol
NDRF's response time
Bundela also spoke about the NDRF's response time, saying teams leave their base within 20 minutes of a call. The force has pre-identified locations across India for standby teams to ensure quick responses.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed to ANI that 12 people have been rescued from the site so far.
The rescue operation is expected to continue throughout the day as teams work tirelessly to locate any remaining victims beneath the debris.