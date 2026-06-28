Delhi: 7 government officials suspended over procurement irregularities
What's the story
The Delhi government has suspended seven officials, including five pharmacists, over alleged irregularities in the procurement and storage of medicines at various stores of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). The decision was taken after a Delhi government inquiry into CPA stores revealed serious lapses at its stores. The inquiry was prompted by a report in The Indian Express, which highlighted a lack of storage space for life-saving drugs at a CPA warehouse in Janakpuri, West Delhi.
Vaccine crisis
Anti-rabies vaccine vials remained undelivered
The report also revealed that a consignment of over 1.27 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine remained undelivered as the designated government warehouse didn't have enough cold storage capacity, a letter sent by the Serum Institute of India to the CPA stated. This is particularly alarming given Delhi's rising cases of stray dog attacks and rabies threats, as highlighted by the Supreme Court last year.
Policy stance
Chief minister Rekha Gupta speaks on issue
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's "zero-tolerance" policy toward corruption and administrative negligence. She said, "The Delhi government follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Corruption, negligence, or irregularities at any level of the administration will not be tolerated." Gupta assured that strict action would continue against any officer or employee found guilty of misconduct.
Agency function
About Central Procurement Agency
The CPA is the nodal agency that procures and supplies medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals. The agency plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the procurement and storage of medicines. The Delhi government has said accountability will be fixed and appropriate disciplinary action taken against those responsible for any wrongdoing.