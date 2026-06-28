Over 1.27 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine remained undelivered as the designated government warehouse didn't have enough cold storage capacity

Delhi: 7 government officials suspended over procurement irregularities

By Snehil Singh 09:34 am Jun 28, 202609:34 am

What's the story

The Delhi government has suspended seven officials, including five pharmacists, over alleged irregularities in the procurement and storage of medicines at various stores of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). The decision was taken after a Delhi government inquiry into CPA stores revealed serious lapses at its stores. The inquiry was prompted by a report in The Indian Express, which highlighted a lack of storage space for life-saving drugs at a CPA warehouse in Janakpuri, West Delhi.