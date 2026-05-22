Oggy Janata Party mocks Abhijeet Dipke's AAP ties in memes
India
The Oggy Janata Party (OJP), inspired by the cartoon Oggy and the Cockroaches, is making waves online with its playful rivalry against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Their meme battles have grabbed attention, as OJP pokes fun at CJP's political ties, especially founder Abhijeet Dipke's connections to AAP, and calls out his social media moves.
Animal welfare manifesto and NEET justice
OJP isn't just about jokes; their manifesto focuses on animal welfare, promising free healthcare for stray animals and stricter anti-cruelty laws.
They've also spoken up for students affected by the NEET paper leak, demanding justice.
Despite being new to politics, OJP has already built a buzz with nearly 9,600 Instagram followers.