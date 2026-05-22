Oggy Janata Party mocks Abhijeet Dipke's AAP ties in memes India May 22, 2026

The Oggy Janata Party (OJP), inspired by the cartoon Oggy and the Cockroaches, is making waves online with its playful rivalry against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Their meme battles have grabbed attention, as OJP pokes fun at CJP's political ties, especially founder Abhijeet Dipke's connections to AAP, and calls out his social media moves.