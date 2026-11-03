Oil India asks Supreme Court to drill under Dibru-Saikhowa NP
India
Oil India has asked the Supreme Court for permission to drill beneath Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam, saying it's crucial for India's energy security, especially with global oil prices all over the place and tensions rising in West Asia.
The court will decide after hearing from the central government.
Oil India challenges environment ministry rejection
Oil India is also challenging the environment ministry's rejection of its plan to use a tiny patch of forest land (just 0.069 hectares) for drilling.
They argue that bans on mining shouldn't apply to oil extraction, and point out these reserves make up about 3% of India's total, so tapping them could help cut down on imports.
This case highlights the ongoing tug-of-war between protecting nature and meeting growing energy demands.