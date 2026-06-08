Oil India finds 2nd natural gas discovery in Andaman basin
India
Oil India Ltd. just announced a second natural gas discovery in the Andaman Basin, this time at the Vijayapuram-3 well, about 15km off the eastern coast.
This follows its first find at Vijayapuram-2 last September, showing that the region has serious hydrocarbon potential.
Hardeep Singh Puri hails Vijayapuram-3 testing
Testing at Vijayapuram-3 revealed rapid pressure buildup and began producing gas, hinting at promising reservoir conditions.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called it a "another encouraging step toward enhancing India's energy security," saying it could help India rely less on imported energy and strengthen its energy security.