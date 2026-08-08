Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: 107,000 pumps tested, 4 adulterations
India
Worried about dodgy fuel at the pump? Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says there's no need.
He shared that out of 107,000 gas pumps tested across India, only four cases of adulteration were found.
This comes as some automakers have been concerned about whether ethanol-blended gasoline could harm engines or lower efficiency.
Oil companies find 0-3 ppm chloride
Oil companies also stepped in to clear things up: after testing over 160 samples from refineries to retail outlets, they found chloride content in the blended fuel was way below worrying limits: just 0 to 3 parts per million instead of the claimed 500 parts per million (ppm) chloride and presence of moisture.
They said regular checks are being conducted on blended fuel.