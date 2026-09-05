O.J. Janeesh blames NHAI over NH-66 after Dindigul deaths
After a tragic crash on September 4 that killed eight engineering students from an engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Keralam Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh is calling out the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not keeping NH-66 safe.
He says poor lighting, shortcomings in the placement of signboards and speed-control measures, and unsafe construction zones made the highway dangerous, especially at the spot where a truck was allegedly parked illegally.
O.J. Janeesh says NHAI ignored warnings
Janeesh also pointed out that NHAI ignored claims from local officials about these risks.
He questioned why there were no steps to prevent a lorry allegedly parked illegally on the highway at the accident site, which wasn't even marked as a "black spot."
With only one project director handling safety across two districts, he's worried things are slipping through the cracks.
So far, NHAI hasn't responded.