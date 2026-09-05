O.J. Janeesh blames NHAI over NH-66 after Dindigul deaths

After a tragic crash on September 4 that killed eight engineering students from an engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Keralam Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh is calling out the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not keeping NH-66 safe.

He says poor lighting, shortcomings in the placement of signboards and speed-control measures, and unsafe construction zones made the highway dangerous, especially at the spot where a truck was allegedly parked illegally.