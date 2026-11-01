Olak, nephew of singer Singh, dies in Jalandhar overpass crash
India
Vidit Olak, nephew of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, lost his life early Sunday in a car accident in Jalandhar, Punjab.
He and his friend Aarav Talwar were heading home from a birthday party when their Volkswagen car crashed into a stationary municipal tractor-trolley on an overpass.
Families decline legal action
The accident happened around 3am three others had left the car before the crash.
Police responded quickly and took charge of the scene. The families have chosen not to pursue legal action.
Honey Singh also shared an Instagram Story following the incident.