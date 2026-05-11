Old SBI ATM booth in Danapur repurposed as hair salon India May 11, 2026

An old SBI ATM booth in Danapur, Patna, has been turned into a full-on hair salon, without changing the classic blue signboard or glass door.

After the bank pulled out its machine, the owner rented the space to a barber, so now people walk in expecting cash but leave with fresh haircuts instead.