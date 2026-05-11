Old SBI ATM booth in Danapur repurposed as hair salon
India
An old SBI ATM booth in Danapur, Patna, has been turned into a full-on hair salon, without changing the classic blue signboard or glass door.
After the bank pulled out its machine, the owner rented the space to a barber, so now people walk in expecting cash but leave with fresh haircuts instead.
Hair cutting ATM videos go viral
Videos of surprised customers stumbling into the "ATM" for cash and finding barbers instead have gone viral.
The spot's now known as the "Hair Cutting ATM," with one user joking, "Not cash withdrawal... it's hair withdrawal!"
What started as confusion has turned this quirky salon into a local landmark.