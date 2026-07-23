Oldest Uttar Pradesh MLA Alam Badi Azmi dies aged 90
India
Alam Badi Azmi, the oldest MLA in Uttar Pradesh and a five-time representative from Nizamabad, died on Thursday at age 90.
The Samajwadi Party leader was known for his simple lifestyle and deep connection with his community.
He started as an engineer and entered politics inspired by leaders like Gandhi and Nehru.
Azmi known for simple lifestyle
Azmi stood out for skipping flashy campaigns. He preferred public busses over big cars and used a basic keypad phone.
Even at 90, he stayed hands-on with local projects.
Beyond politics, he worked to bring people together by founding Qaumi Ekta Manch and writing about communal harmony.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav expressed sadness over his death.