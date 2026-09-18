FDA suspends Mumbai's Olympia Coffee House's license over violations
What's the story
Colaba's iconic Olympia Coffee House has had its license suspended by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection. The 108-year-old establishment was found to have multiple food safety violations, including cockroach and fly infestations, meat blood residues in a refrigerator, and a urinal in the food storage area. The inspection on September 16 was carried out following a complaint against the restaurant under the Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign.
Hygiene concerns
Other violations found during inspection
Incidentally, the establishment had played host to Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
The FDA inspection also revealed unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, food being handled directly on the floor, and the use of unclean water.
Damaged wooden chopping boards were also found in use.
Further, raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not segregated properly.
Out of 35 food handlers at Olympia Coffee House, 34 had not undergone mandatory food safety training.
Regulatory action
License suspended under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006
The FDA suspended Olympia Coffee House's license under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
During this period, the establishment is barred from any food-related activities until a satisfactory re-inspection is conducted by the FDA.
The action against Olympia comes after another Colaba eatery, Cafe Mondegar, had its license suspended for similar reasons.
The FDA has suspended licenses of 14 food establishments in Maharashtra, including Blink Commerce in Chembur and Milan Punjab in Worli.
Product seizure
Banned gutkha, scented tobacco seized in Nagpur
The action is part of a festive-season campaign where the FDA seized ₹7,38,230 worth of suspected adulterated milk and dairy products across several regions including Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik.
The FDA also seized 1,221kg of unlicensed sweets suspected to be adulterated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
In Nagpur, two vehicles carrying banned gutkha and scented tobacco worth ₹12.10 lakh were intercepted, with three arrests made.