FDA suspends Mumbai's Olympia Coffee House's license over violations

Incidentally, the establishment had played host to Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

The FDA inspection also revealed unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, food being handled directly on the floor, and the use of unclean water.

Damaged wooden chopping boards were also found in use.

Further, raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not segregated properly.

Out of 35 food handlers at Olympia Coffee House, 34 had not undergone mandatory food safety training.