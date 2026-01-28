Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt compares UGC's new equity rules to Mahabharata moment

Olympic medalist and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt has strongly criticized the UGC's new regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education. He called the rules—meant to set up Equal Opportunity Centers for SC, ST, and OBC students—a "divisive bill" that goes against constitutional equality.

"Silence over injustice," says Dutt Dutt compared the lack of opposition to these rules with the silence during Draupadi's disrobing in the Mahabharata, writing, "The great warriors remained silent, and whatever power and throne they sought through greed, neither the power remained nor the throne. Everyone was destroyed," he wrote.

His comments sparked a mix of support and criticism online.

Calls for protest—and faces questions himself Dutt urged people to speak out against the regulations, warning they could deepen divides.

He referenced Vibhishana from Ramayana as someone who stood up for what's right.

Some users backed him; others questioned why he stayed quiet during past protests like those by wrestlers and farmers.