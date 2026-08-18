Om Prakash Gaurishankar fakes Pune kidnapping, seeks 5L ransom
India
A 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Gaurishankar, pretended to be kidnapped in Pune and sent emotional ransom videos to his family, asking for ₹5 lakh.
His worried relatives reached out to the police after seeing the videos.
Police traced Om Prakash in Khadki
Police traced Om Prakash to a lodge in Pune's Khadki area early Monday.
They found he staged the whole thing, mainly trying to get money from his older brother, while he was facing financial stress.
Om Prakash had recently been selected as an Agniveer and was in Pune for joining formalities; police were also checking if a family-opposed love affair played a part in his actions.