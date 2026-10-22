Om Prakash Mathur lands in Thiruvananthapuram to be Kerala governor

Om Prakash Mathur has landed in Thiruvananthapuram and is all set to be sworn in as Kerala's next governor on Friday (October 23, 2026).

The ceremony, happening at Lok Bhavan with Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Soumen Sen will administer the oath of office, saw Mathur received by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan and Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as soon as he arrived.