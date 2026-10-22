Om Prakash Mathur lands in Thiruvananthapuram to be Kerala governor
India
Om Prakash Mathur has landed in Thiruvananthapuram and is all set to be sworn in as Kerala's next governor on Friday (October 23, 2026).
The ceremony, happening at Lok Bhavan with Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Soumen Sen will administer the oath of office, saw Mathur received by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan and Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as soon as he arrived.
Om Prakash Mathur former Sikkim governor
Mathur brings experience from his time as Sikkim's governor and a career, his home state, where he was active with the RSS, later becoming BJP general secretary in-charge of Gujarat and an MP from Rajasthan.
He steps into the role after Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who is now headed to Tamil Nadu as governor, marking a fresh chapter for both states.