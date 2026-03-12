Oman: 8 Indians stranded after Iranian missile attack on ship

Captain Kumar's family awaits confirmation of his remains

Eight Indian survivors are currently stuck at Khasab Airport in Oman because their documents were destroyed in the fire on board. The Indian embassy is working with Omani officials to get them home soon.

Meanwhile, Captain Kumar's family is preparing for DNA tests to confirm his remains, and Singh's status remains uncertain.

Some Iranian crew were rescued and later returned to Iran, while over 100 Indians have left the Gulf region since late February following official advisories.