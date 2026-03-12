Oman: 8 Indians stranded after Iranian missile attack on ship
On March 1, an oil tanker called Skylight, carrying 15 Indians and five Iranians, was hit by Iranian missiles near Khasab Port, Oman.
The ship was reportedly targeted after ignoring orders from Iran's Revolutionary Guard not to cross the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S.-Israel side.
Captain Ashish Kumar, from Bihar, lost his life in the attack, while Dalip Singh, from Rajasthan, is still missing.
Four crew members were injured and were transferred to receive medical attention.
Captain Kumar's family awaits confirmation of his remains
Eight Indian survivors are currently stuck at Khasab Airport in Oman because their documents were destroyed in the fire on board. The Indian embassy is working with Omani officials to get them home soon.
Meanwhile, Captain Kumar's family is preparing for DNA tests to confirm his remains, and Singh's status remains uncertain.
Some Iranian crew were rescued and later returned to Iran, while over 100 Indians have left the Gulf region since late February following official advisories.