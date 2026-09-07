Oman weighing India and UAE extradition requests for Sourabh Chandrakar
India
Sourabh Chandrakar, the man behind the massive Mahadev online gambling racket, isn't coming back to India just yet.
After his arrest in Oman this June, both India and the United Arab Emirates have requested his extradition, so now Omani authorities are deciding who gets him first.
Chandrakar allegedly ran 43,000cr betting network
Chandrakar and his partner Ravi Uppal reportedly ran an illegal betting network that made around ₹43,000 crore over seven years.
Chandrakar escaped from the UAE to Oman using a fake passport after earlier extradition attempts failed.
ED attached 20 immovable properties worth ₹1,700 crore linked to him.
Meanwhile, Uppal is believed to be hiding out in Vanuatu.