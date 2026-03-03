Omar Abdullah reacts to Khamenei's assassination, urges peaceful mourning India Mar 03, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He urged people in Jammu and Kashmir to mourn peacefully, stressing that every country deserves to choose its own leaders without outside interference.

Abdullah also questioned whether the assassination was even legal, and called for restraint to keep things calm at home.