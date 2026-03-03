Omar Abdullah reacts to Khamenei's assassination, urges peaceful mourning
India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He urged people in Jammu and Kashmir to mourn peacefully, stressing that every country deserves to choose its own leaders without outside interference.
Abdullah also questioned whether the assassination was even legal, and called for restraint to keep things calm at home.
Abdullah offers to help keep Indians in Iran safe
Abdullah said he'll work with India's Ministry of External Affairs to help keep Indians in Iran safe, advising everyone there to follow embassy guidelines.
He criticized the wider US-Israel-Iran conflict, saying it's always better for nations to fix their own problems peacefully instead of turning to war.