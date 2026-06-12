Omar Abdullah warns Oct 1-16 Srinagar airport closure harms tourism
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is worried about plans to close Srinagar International Airport for 15 days from October 1 to 16, 2026.
The timing couldn't be worse: it's peak autumn tourism season, and the shutdown could hit local businesses, travel, and hospitality hard.
Omar Abdullah seeks Awantipora civilian flights
Abdullah isn't against the needed runway repairs but wants to avoid a total shutdown.
He suggested either shortening the closure or letting civilian flights use Awantipora Air Base, like they did back in 2010.
He emphasized that losing air connectivity now would be a big blow, especially with tourism at its busiest.
As he put it, "A complete suspension of flights during the first half of October would adversely affect tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts and allied sectors that sustain thousands of livelihoods across Jammu & Kashmir,"