Omar Abdullah warns Oct 1-16 Srinagar airport closure harms tourism

Omar Abdullah seeks Awantipora civilian flights

Abdullah isn't against the needed runway repairs but wants to avoid a total shutdown.

He suggested either shortening the closure or letting civilian flights use Awantipora Air Base, like they did back in 2010.

He emphasized that losing air connectivity now would be a big blow, especially with tourism at its busiest.

As he put it, "A complete suspension of flights during the first half of October would adversely affect tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts and allied sectors that sustain thousands of livelihoods across Jammu & Kashmir,"