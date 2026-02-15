Omar Abdullah warns US-India trade deal could hurt J&K
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is worried that the new Indo-US trade deal could hit the region's fruit industry hard.
At an agri event, he said, "I don't know what the benefits will be for the rest of the country, but as of now we can see only losses."
Cheaper imports could depress prices
The interim trade pact lowers tariffs on US apples, walnuts, and other fruits.
Since J&K produces 80% of India's apples—local growers fear cheaper imports could depress prices.
This comes even after big investments in better storage and tech.
Some think competition might actually boost quality
Farmers' union leader Bashir Ahmad Bashir appealed for import duties of over 100% on American and European apples, saying more imports would be a "final nail in the coffin."
The PDP party also warned this could hurt J&K's economy.
Still, some like walnut trader Javaid Ahmad Lone think competition might actually boost quality and keep prices steady.