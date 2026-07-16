Omar Abdullah warns Wangchuk's health amid Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns about activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health is declining after commencing an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi.
Wangchuk is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Abdullah criticized the government for not opening a dialogue with Wangchuk, pointing out they acted much faster during Anna Hazare's 2011 protest.
Abdullah urges compassion, SC affirms duty
Abdullah urged the government to show "humanity and compassion," saying Wangchuk's demands are legitimate and widely supported by opposition leaders and film personalities.
According to Supreme Court rulings, the state has a duty to protect anyone on a hunger strike without taking away their right to protest.