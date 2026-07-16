Omar Abdullah warns Wangchuk's health amid Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns about activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health is declining after commencing an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi.

Wangchuk is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.

Abdullah criticized the government for not opening a dialogue with Wangchuk, pointing out they acted much faster during Anna Hazare's 2011 protest.