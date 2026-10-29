Omprakash Bishnoi received only 33 votes in Osian sarpanch race
India
Omprakash Bishnoi, a well-known astrologer and social media influencer from Osian in Jodhpur district with over 2.1 million followers, ran for sarpanch in his village's panchayat election.
But despite his massive online presence, he received only 33 votes out of about 1,600, showing that internet fame doesn't always mean real-world support.
Bishnoi thanks villagers, observers highlight ties
After the results, Bishnoi thanked villagers online and said the election was a learning experience, saying he was proud to have run a clean campaign.
He also felt good that his village got some attention.
Local election observers quoted by The Indian Express pointed out that in local elections, strong personal connections matter much more than digital popularity.