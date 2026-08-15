On 79th Independence Day (Aug 15, 2026) PM Modi urges Viksit Bharat 2047
India
On India's 79th Independence Day (Aug 15, 2026), Prime Minister Modi was set to address the nation from the Red Fort, crediting 140 crore Indians for the country's progress and honoring freedom fighters.
He called on everyone to keep their legacy alive by working toward a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.
First live 'Vande Mataram' at 150th
The ceremony will see the national flag hoisted and a 21-gun salute with Indian-made field guns.
For the first time ever, Vande Mataram will be performed live to mark its 150th anniversary.
The event will wrap up with two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters showering flower petals over the venue, and 2,500 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and My Bharat volunteers singing Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem.