On Diwali eve Ravinder Singh allegedly targeted Ludhiana journalist couple
A journalist couple in Ludhiana had a close call on Diwali eve when Ravinder Singh, a repeat offender, allegedly tried to rob them and fired shots as they drove near South City.
Thankfully, the couple managed to escape without injury.
Police say Singh was desperate after losing money gambling and targeted them at random.
Ravinder Singh arrested, pistol seized
Singh was caught by police at his sister's place in Jamalpur soon after the incident.
He is no stranger to trouble: there are already six FIRs against him for theft and robbery.
Officers recovered a 7.65-mm pistol from him, which he had stolen back in July from a parked car.
Police confirmed there was no personal grudge against the journalists; it was simply another crime in his long record.