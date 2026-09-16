On Tuesday 3 boys drowned in Giridih's Medho river
India
Three young boys, two brothers and their friend, drowned in the Medho River in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday.
They were swimming with a group of friends when they accidentally went into deeper water and got caught in a strong current.
Police and divers search, NDRF informed
Their friends tried to help but couldn't reach them, so they rushed to get help from villagers and authorities.
A police team and divers searched for the missing children, and the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, was informed.
The incident is a tough reminder to be extra careful around rivers, especially without adult supervision.