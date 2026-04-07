On World Health Day PM Modi pledges stronger public health
On World Health Day 2026, Prime Minister Modi gave a heartfelt shoutout to health care workers for their nonstop dedication.
He also promised that the government will keep working to make public health stronger, saying he's grateful for everyone dedicated themselves tirelessly to the service of others and work toward a healthier planet.
Health leaders stress affordable, science-backed care
Health Minister JP Nadda talked up India's mix of traditional and modern medicine, pointing to programs like Ayushman Bharat and Janaushadhi that help make care more affordable.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta linked good health with better living and pledged to build a healthier city.
This year's theme, "Together for health. Stand with science" is all about coming together and trusting science to boost global health.