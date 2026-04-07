On World Health Day PM Modi pledges stronger public health

Health leaders stress affordable, science-backed care

Health Minister JP Nadda talked up India's mix of traditional and modern medicine, pointing to programs like Ayushman Bharat and Janaushadhi that help make care more affordable.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta linked good health with better living and pledged to build a healthier city.

This year's theme, "Together for health. Stand with science" is all about coming together and trusting science to boost global health.