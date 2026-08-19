Onam flower prices spike across Kerala, Kochi vendors fear losses
Onam is almost here, but prepping those colorful Pookkalams (flower carpets) is getting tricky: flower prices have shot up across Kerala.
Marigolds are now ₹200 per kilogram, globe amaranths are priced from ₹280 per kilogram, and white chrysanthemums start at ₹400 per kilogram.
Vendors in Kochi, many from Tamil Nadu, say sales are slow and they're worried about losses after buying in bulk.
Jancy Mary, who invested ₹50,000 in flowers this year, shared that price hikes back in Coimbatore have made things even tougher.
Kudumbashree's Nirappolima expands local flower supply
To help out, the Kudumbashree Mission has started growing more flowers locally under its Nirappolima project to keep prices steady for shoppers.
Some markets like Kozhikode are seeing more stable rates. Still, with Onam break coming up for schools and colleges soon, some sellers expect demand to jump again.
Even so, most people aren't ready to skip their Pookkalam traditions just yet!