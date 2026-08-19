Onam flower prices spike across Kerala, Kochi vendors fear losses

Onam is almost here, but prepping those colorful Pookkalams (flower carpets) is getting tricky: flower prices have shot up across Kerala.

Marigolds are now ₹200 per kilogram, globe amaranths are priced from ₹280 per kilogram, and white chrysanthemums start at ₹400 per kilogram.

Vendors in Kochi, many from Tamil Nadu, say sales are slow and they're worried about losses after buying in bulk.

Jancy Mary, who invested ₹50,000 in flowers this year, shared that price hikes back in Coimbatore have made things even tougher.