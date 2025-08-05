Onam sadya prices skyrocket in Kerala: Feast now costs ₹500/person
Onam Sadya—the iconic 23-dish vegetarian feast—just got a lot pricier in Kerala.
With catering now averaging ₹500 per person, many families are finding it tough to celebrate the festival as usual.
Rising ingredient costs mean even making Sadya at home isn't much cheaper.
Prices of coconuts, lentils, and veggies have shot up
Raw coconuts have shot up from ₹33 to ₹85 each, and coconut oil is now over ₹500 per liter (up from ₹210).
Veggies and lentils aren't far behind.
A catered Sadya for five will set you back around ₹2,500—about ₹500 more than just a few months ago.
Caterers expect to serve around 15 lakh sadyas this season
Since cooking up all 23 dishes at home is a huge task (and not exactly budget-friendly), more people are ordering ready-made feasts.
Caterers expect to serve about 15 lakh Sadyas this season and are hoping for some government help to keep the festival affordable for everyone.