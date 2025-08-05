Onam sadya prices skyrocket in Kerala: Feast now costs ₹500/person

Prices of coconuts, lentils, and veggies have shot up

Raw coconuts have shot up from ₹33 to ₹85 each, and coconut oil is now over ₹500 per liter (up from ₹210).

Veggies and lentils aren't far behind.

A catered Sadya for five will set you back around ₹2,500—about ₹500 more than just a few months ago.