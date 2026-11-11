Onboard video shows moments before derailment near Digaru Nov 11
A video from inside the Kolkata-Sairang Express shows the tense minutes before it derailed near Digaru, Assam, on November 11.
The loco pilot is heard urgently saying, "Kuch nahi kaam kar raha" as he tries to brake, but the train still crashes through barriers.
It's a tough watch that really brings home how fast things unfolded.
Up to 7 coaches derailed
The derailment happened around 6:54am during a track change at Digaru station. Up to seven coaches went off the rails, and several passengers were injured. according to Northeast Frontier Railway.
Senior officials reached the site quickly, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Since this train connects Mizoram with eastern India, rescue efforts have been initiated.