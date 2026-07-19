One in 4 Indian couples choose destination weddings averaging 58L

Destination weddings are having a moment in India: one in four couples is now choosing to tie the knot away from home.

The trend is especially strong among those spending over ₹1 crore, with more than 60% picking destination spots.

Costs have risen too, with the average event now at ₹58 lakh, reflecting a jump from roughly ₹51 lakh in 2025, as couples move toward more personal and intimate celebrations.