One in 4 Indian couples choose destination weddings averaging 58L
Destination weddings are having a moment in India: one in four couples is now choosing to tie the knot away from home.
The trend is especially strong among those spending over ₹1 crore, with more than 60% picking destination spots.
Costs have risen too, with the average event now at ₹58 lakh, reflecting a jump from roughly ₹51 lakh in 2025, as couples move toward more personal and intimate celebrations.
Gen Z favors intimate destination weddings
Gen Z is leading this shift, with nearly half saying they'd rather have a destination wedding compared to just a third of Millennials.
Guest lists are getting shorter (think 150 to 300 people), focusing on close friends and family.
Eco-friendly touches, like digital invites, bamboo decor, and biodegradable flowers, are also becoming the norm for couples who want their big day to be both special and sustainable.
Goa Udaipur Jaipur Thailand Bali popular
Popular spots in India include Goa, Udaipur, and Jaipur; internationally, Thailand and Bali top the list for their unique vibe and easy travel.
It's all about meaningful celebrations that feel personal (and leave a lighter footprint on the planet).