One in 4 Indians struggle to meet basic needs

TL;DR

Deep inequality underlines the reality

To better reflect India's reality, the World Bank suggests raising the poverty line to $4.20 a day.

This move spotlights deep inequality: the richest 1% own more than 40% of India's wealth while the bottom half share just over 6%.

Even though multidimensional poverty dropped to 11.3% by 2022, economic struggles remain—especially with high urban costs and shaky rural incomes making it tough for many to get ahead.