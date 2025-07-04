Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Air India disputes UK law firm's exploitation claims
After the tragic June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 274 people, families say the airline is making them fill out a complicated questionnaire before they can get interim compensation.
Many feel overwhelmed by the legal jargon and claim they were told payments would be withheld if they didn't comply.
TL;DR
Air India, Tata Sons respond
Air India denies any pressure, saying the form just helps confirm family ties for fair payouts.
So far, ₹25 lakh has gone to 47 families, with more cases under review.
To help out, Air India set up a facilitation center at Taj Skyline hotel in Ahmedabad and is accepting documents by email.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons plans to support affected families as legal processes continue.