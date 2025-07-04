Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
No respite for aged vehicles: Delhi's diesel ban stays
Despite all the buzz online, Delhi-NCR's ban on older diesel and petrol vehicles is still very much active.
What's new is that the rule stopping these vehicles from getting fuel (the EOL fuel denial policy) has been put on hold for a bit.
This pause comes after tech glitches with number plate scanners and protests from vehicle owners.
What's the latest update?
This affects millions who drive in and around Delhi.
The government says the break is due to technical issues with their tech—Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems.
But remember: you still can't legally drive or register diesel cars over 10 years old or petrol cars over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR.
These bans are meant to help fight pollution, which is a huge issue for everyone living in the city.