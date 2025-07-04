No respite for aged vehicles: Delhi's diesel ban stays

TL;DR

What's the latest update?

This affects millions who drive in and around Delhi.

The government says the break is due to technical issues with their tech—Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems.

But remember: you still can't legally drive or register diesel cars over 10 years old or petrol cars over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR.

These bans are meant to help fight pollution, which is a huge issue for everyone living in the city.