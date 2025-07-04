Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Centre mulls tunnel between Central Delhi and Gurugram
A new tunnel connecting Talkatora Stadium in central Delhi to Gurugram is on the cards, thanks to a proposal by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The idea? Make NCR commutes way faster and less stressful.
Right now, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is checking if the project's doable with help from consultants.
TL;DR
Tunnel could help tackle pollution, traffic woes
If this tunnel gets built, your usual hour-long slog between Delhi and Gurugram could drop to just 10-15 minutes—a huge win for anyone tired of traffic jams.
Plus, with over 40% of the year seeing poor air quality in Delhi, this project is part of a bigger government push (backed by ₹1 trillion) to clear up roads and tackle pollution across NCR.