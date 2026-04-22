One year after Pahalgam attack tourists return to Kashmir
India
Exactly one year after the tragic Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives and shook up travel in Kashmir, tourists are finally returning.
Popular spots like Pahalgam and Gulmarg are seeing visitors again, bringing some much-needed energy back to the region.
Kashmir hotels reopen, businesses pick up
With tourists back, hotels are reopening, and local businesses are picking up after a tough year.
People are once again enjoying Shikara rides on Dal Lake and dressing up for photos in Betaab Valley.
Security is still tight, but there's real hope that Kashmir's tourism industry is showing early signs of recovery.