One year since Air India flight AI-171 crash investigation ongoing
It's been a year since the Air India Flight AI-171 crash, and the investigation is still in progress.
The Boeing 787-8 went down just after leaving Ahmedabad for London on June 12, 2025.
On this anniversary, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) offered condolences to families and recognized how deeply this tragedy still affects those involved.
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau urges caution
Over the past year, the AAIB has dug into everything from flight recorder data to engine parts and maintenance records, looking at technical, operational, and human factors.
A preliminary report came out last July with factual information, but more reviews are ongoing before they release a final report.
The AAIB is urging everyone not to jump to conclusions: they want to get it right and make flying safer for everyone.