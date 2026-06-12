One year since Air India flight AI-171 crash investigation ongoing

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau urges caution

Over the past year, the AAIB has dug into everything from flight recorder data to engine parts and maintenance records, looking at technical, operational, and human factors.

A preliminary report came out last July with factual information, but more reviews are ongoing before they release a final report.

The AAIB is urging everyone not to jump to conclusions: they want to get it right and make flying safer for everyone.