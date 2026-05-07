One year since Operation Sindoor reshaped India's security doctrine India May 07, 2026

India just marked one year since Operation Sindoor, the bold military move launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

In this operation, seven terror targets across the Line of Control were struck by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force with clear objectives and teamwork, something Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai called a statement of resolve and a major shift in India's security doctrine.