One year since Operation Sindoor reshaped India's security doctrine
India just marked one year since Operation Sindoor, the bold military move launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
In this operation, seven terror targets across the Line of Control were struck by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force with clear objectives and teamwork, something Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai called a statement of resolve and a major shift in India's security doctrine.
Operation Sindoor showcased BrahMos and Akash
This mission was a big shift for India's defense strategy, showing off homegrown tech like BrahMos missiles and Akash air defense systems.
Top officers highlighted how all branches, the Army, Air Force, Navy, intelligence, and cyber units, worked together seamlessly.
Air Marshal Bharti pointed out there was an objective to avoid collateral damage, while Vice Admiral Pramod praised the Navy's quick response.
The operation really showed how joint warfare and smart tech are shaping India's new approach to security threats.