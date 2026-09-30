Oneness founder Kalki Bhagavan dies in Chennai at 77

Bhagavan's Oneness movement attracted followers in India and several other countries through spiritual teachings, meditation programs and Oneness Blessing (Deeksha).

It also ran drinking-water projects, healthcare programs, eye-care camps and educational support in rural areas.

But his legacy is mixed. Authorities conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Kalki Bhagavan, his family and associated businesses in 2019, uncovering substantial amounts of cash, foreign currency and gold.

Despite this, his teachings still resonate with followers in India and abroad.