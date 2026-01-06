ONGC controls major gas well fire in Andhra Pradesh

Quick action, safety 1st

ONGC's crisis team jumped in with high-powered pumps and started building a temporary canal to help put out the fire.

They're also keeping a close eye on air quality and noise within 600 meters of the site.

To keep everyone safe, about 600 people from nearby villages were evacuated while expert teams from Mumbai and Delhi assess things on the ground.

Everything's being handled closely with local authorities to minimize risk for both people and the environment.