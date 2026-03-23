Ongoing West Asia conflict alarming, can have long-term effects: Modi

Modi shared that the government is working hard to keep things steady at home: there are daily meetings on imports and exports, food reserves have been stocked up, and fertilizers secured without extra cost to farmers. He also promised that gasoline, diesel, and gas supplies will stay stable.

Safety of Indians abroad being monitored

To make sure India isn't caught off guard, Modi said domestic LPG production is being ramped up and supply sources are being diversified.

He reassured everyone about the safety of nearly one crore (about 10 million) Indians living and working in the Gulf countries, and said the government was monitoring the welfare and safety of Indians abroad.