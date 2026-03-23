Ongoing West Asia conflict alarming, can have long-term effects: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the ongoing West Asia conflict "alarming," warning that its effects could stick around for a long time.
Speaking in Parliament, he reminded everyone how India managed tough times during COVID-19 and said we need to be ready for similar challenges now.
PM promises stable fuel prices
Modi shared that the government is working hard to keep things steady at home: there are daily meetings on imports and exports, food reserves have been stocked up, and fertilizers secured without extra cost to farmers.
He also promised that gasoline, diesel, and gas supplies will stay stable.
Safety of Indians abroad being monitored
To make sure India isn't caught off guard, Modi said domestic LPG production is being ramped up and supply sources are being diversified.
He reassured everyone about the safety of nearly one crore (about 10 million) Indians living and working in the Gulf countries, and said the government was monitoring the welfare and safety of Indians abroad.