Onion farmers upset over exclusion from price-meeting with Maharashtra minister

Farmers protest against price drop, demand government intervention

Farmers have been protesting against the drop in onion prices and demanding a seat at the table.

They're facing big losses as onion prices have dropped to ₹1,200-1,300 per quintal—way below their production cost of ₹2,000.

The price crash is blamed on too many onions in the market and the central government releasing extra stock.

Despite talk of new policies to help stabilize prices, farmers feel like their voices aren't being heard.