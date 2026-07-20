Onion prices cross ₹50/kg, government to release buffer stocks September
India
Onion prices have shot up, crossing ₹50 per kilogram in some places, so the government is stepping in.
Starting September, they'll release onion buffer stocks in phases to help keep prices steady during the busy festive and wedding season.
Government to buy 2L tons onions
The idea is to bridge supply gaps until fresh kharif onions arrive in November, especially when demand peaks at events like Durga Puja.
Prices jumped 22.2% over last year and wholesale rates soared 30.3% just last month.
To tackle this, the government plans to buy 2 lakh tons of onions and has bumped up the purchase price for farmers.
Stocks will be released through wholesale markets, state agencies, and outlets like Safal, aiming to curb hoarding and make onions more affordable for everyone.