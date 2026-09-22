Onion prices ₹53-₹60/kg across major cities despite government ₹35/kg sale
India
Onion prices are staying stubbornly high across major Indian cities, think ₹53 to ₹60 per kilogram, even though the government is selling onions at a cheaper ₹35 per kilogram from its buffer stocks.
Official numbers show these rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, but some private sellers in Delhi are charging even more.
Government launches 1.21L tons of onions
To tackle the price spike, the government is rolling out 1.21 lakh tons of onions to more than 50 cities using trucks and a dedicated rail rake christened the "Kanda Express."